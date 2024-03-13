Burnley College and Burnley Football Club team up for College Clarets Takeover 2024
Last year the College Clarets Takeover saw the town awash with specially-designed scarves and lots of smiling faces. This year even more are expected as the Clarets take on Brentford on Saturday, March 16th.
In the run-up to the game, Burnley College has planned free giveaways and activities for fans of all ages to enjoy:
Grab a giveaway. Exclusive college Clarets scarves and stickers; free parking for all Burnley Football Club ticketholders at Burnley College; pit your gaming skills against the Burnley College’s pro-Esports player in a FIFA tournament; get your face painted; get down and dance with live music in the Fanzone; half-time challenges.
Meanwhile, students will be shadowing key matchday personnel at Turf Moor – from looking after guests in the hospitality suites to social media and photography.
Karen Buchanan, principal of Burnley College, said: ”“The iconic stage of Turf Moor is the perfect stage and the passionate fans such an amazing audience. Last year it was amazing – this year it’s going to be even better.
“Our partnership with Burnley Football Club is incredibly successful and has huge benefits for both the club and college – from sport and fitness to eSports.
“It’s fantastic to grow this further, expanding the opportunity to work together and evolve our relationship with even more exciting developments to follow in the coming months, and years.”