Last year the College Clarets Takeover saw the town awash with specially-designed scarves and lots of smiling faces. This year even more are expected as the Clarets take on Brentford on Saturday, March 16th.

In the run-up to the game, Burnley College has planned free giveaways and activities for fans of all ages to enjoy:

Grab a giveaway. Exclusive college Clarets scarves and stickers; free parking for all Burnley Football Club ticketholders at Burnley College; pit your gaming skills against the Burnley College’s pro-Esports player in a FIFA tournament; get your face painted; get down and dance with live music in the Fanzone; half-time challenges.

Meanwhile, students will be shadowing key matchday personnel at Turf Moor – from looking after guests in the hospitality suites to social media and photography.

Karen Buchanan, principal of Burnley College, said: ”“The iconic stage of Turf Moor is the perfect stage and the passionate fans such an amazing audience. Last year it was amazing – this year it’s going to be even better.

“Our partnership with Burnley Football Club is incredibly successful and has huge benefits for both the club and college – from sport and fitness to eSports.