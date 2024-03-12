Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The money will go towards new eco-friendly spotlights and improved heating at the clubhouse to hopefully bring down energy bills and be more environmentally conscious.

Burnley Cricket Club is a community-based club which has five senior cricket teams including ladies, and nine aged group teams from five year olds, up to adults. It has been a cricket club since 1833 and has over 200 members including a multi-cultural membership scheme.

Alongside being a pillar to the Burnley community, the club also supports Unity College, St John Thursby, and Burnley College, allowing them to use the facilities free of charge to encourage cricket in schools. The charity Healthier Heroes which help ex-soldiers to re-adjust to civilian life also uses the grounds.

Furthermore, well-known local charity Burnley FC In The Community, which Miller Homes has previously supported financially, uses the Burnley Cricket Club suite on two weekdays as a meeting point for their groups.

Stephen Brunt, director of the club, said: “We’ve been trying to make our clubhouse more environmentally friendly, and the funding boost from Miller Homes has finally enabled us to do that. We’re really grateful that they chose us from what must have been so many applicants and recognise how Burnley Cricket Club is integral to the town’s community.”