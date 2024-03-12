Burnley Cricket Club scores £750 funding boost from Miller Homes’ Community Fund

Burnley Cricket Club has been bowled over by a grant of £750 from homebuilder Miller Homes’ Community Fund.
By Dominic Collis
Published 12th Mar 2024, 12:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The money will go towards new eco-friendly spotlights and improved heating at the clubhouse to hopefully bring down energy bills and be more environmentally conscious.

Burnley Cricket Club is a community-based club which has five senior cricket teams including ladies, and nine aged group teams from five year olds, up to adults. It has been a cricket club since 1833 and has over 200 members including a multi-cultural membership scheme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alongside being a pillar to the Burnley community, the club also supports Unity College, St John Thursby, and Burnley College, allowing them to use the facilities free of charge to encourage cricket in schools. The charity Healthier Heroes which help ex-soldiers to re-adjust to civilian life also uses the grounds.

Most Popular
Burnley Cricket Club has received a grant from the Miller Homes’ Community FundBurnley Cricket Club has received a grant from the Miller Homes’ Community Fund
Burnley Cricket Club has received a grant from the Miller Homes’ Community Fund

Furthermore, well-known local charity Burnley FC In The Community, which Miller Homes has previously supported financially, uses the Burnley Cricket Club suite on two weekdays as a meeting point for their groups.

Read More
Burnley Stoneyholme Primary School leading the way with national WOW Living Stre...

Stephen Brunt, director of the club, said: “We’ve been trying to make our clubhouse more environmentally friendly, and the funding boost from Miller Homes has finally enabled us to do that. We’re really grateful that they chose us from what must have been so many applicants and recognise how Burnley Cricket Club is integral to the town’s community.”

The Community Fund initiative was set up by Miller Homes back in 2022, with the aim of giving local groups the opportunity to apply for funding between £250 and £2,000 as part of Miller Homes’ ongoing commitment to support communities where it builds.

Related topics:Miller HomesBurnley