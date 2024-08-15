Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley College students are celebrating some of the highest results the college has ever seen after achieving a 100% A’ level pass rate.

Thirty two percent of students achieved at least one A*-A and 70% achieved at least one A*-B. Ninety two percent of students gained at least

one A*-C. The college also saw students deliver amazing results on a subject-by-subject basis. One hundred percent achieved A*-C in subjects including English Language, Ancient History, Further Mathematics, French, Statistics and Photography and 85% of students achieved A* or A in Further Mathematics as did 65% of Computer Science students. The college’s Sport and Fitness Division also saw more than 80% of PE Students achieve A*-B.

College Principal Karen Buchanan said this year our students have ‘gone above and beyond’ to deliver an incredible set of results, adding: “This is an incredible day. We can always rely on our students to achieve, and this year, across the board, they have secured some of the best results ever.

“We have students progressing to the University of Cambridge to read Computer Science, the University of St Andrews to read Medicine, the University of Edinburgh to read Philosophy and Theology and so many more. To see our students, their families, their friends and their peers celebrating each other’s success today is so heartwarming.

“We talk about our students being ‘members of the Burnley College family’ and today is the day when we realise how powerful that is.

“Now of course, results are to be celebrated, particularly ones as spectacular as we’ve seen today, however we are also celebrating our students hard work, dedication, ambition and achievements. Combined with our wide-ranging enrichment programme, empowering our

Burnley College A'level student Ethan Smith, 18, from Burnley, a former student at Blessed Trinity College achieved A* in Computer Science, A* in Further Mathematics, A* in Physics, A* in Mathematics. Ethan will read Computer Science at the University of Cambridge. He is pictured her with college principal Karen Buchanan

learners with a suite of skills to serve them for their entire lives, these results are a stepping stone for our exceptional students to progress to the best universities in the UK and to embark upon exciting new careers where they will become the bold and innovative leaders of the future.

Here is a list of the some of the best performing students:

Ethan Smith from Burnley a former student at Blessed Trinity College achieved A* in Computer Science, A* in Further Mathematics, A* in Physics, A* in Mathematics. Ethan will read Computer Science at the University of Cambridge.

Madeleine Storah from Todmorden, a former student at Blessed Trinity College achieved A* in Further Mathematics, A* in Mathematics, A* in Biology. Madeleine will read Mathematics at the University of Bath.

Rebecca Spooner from Todmorden, a former student at Todmorden High Schoolachieved A* in Physics, A* in Further Mathematics, A* in Mathematics and a Distinction* in Music Technology. Rebecca is planning on taking a gap year to focus on music.

Dexta Thompson, from Burnley, a former student at Bacup and Rawtenstall Grammar achieved A* in Mathematics, A* in Physics, A in Computer Science. Dexta will read Mathematics at Loughborough University.

Kitty Lee from Colne, a former student at Moorland School, achieved A* in Chemistry, A* in Biology, A in Mathematics. Kitty will read Chemistry at the University of Edinburgh.

Sam Cheshire-Neal from Hebden Bridge, a former student at Calder High School achieved A* in Mathematics, A* in Further Mathematics, A in Computer Science. Sam will read Mathematics at the University of Bristol.

Kai Dallison from Sabden, a former student at Ribblesdale High School achieved A* in Mathematics, A in Computer Science, A in Physics. Kai will read Computer Science at the University of Manchester.

Gracie Howard-Grear from Waterfoot, achieved A* in Sociology, A* in Art, Craft and Design, A in Psychology. Gracie will read Psychology at the University of Bristol.

Luca MacMahon from Burnley, a former student at Blessed Trinity College achieved A* in Physical Education, A* in Biology, A in History. Luca will read Business, Acounting and Finance at the Newcastle University.

Dylan Cole from Burnley, a former student at Blessed Trinity College achieved A* in Mathematics, A* in Further Mathematics, A in Physics, B in Chemistry. Dylan will read Theoretical Physics with Physics at the University of Manchester.

Rhys Gothard from Todmorden, a former pupil at Todmorden High School achieved A* in Chemistry, A in Physics, A in Computer Science. Rhys will read Chemistry at the University of Manchester.

Lillia Hodgson, 18, from Barrowford, a former student at Ribblesdale High School achieved A* in Sociology, A in Mathematics, A in Economics. Lillia will read Acounting and Finance at the University of Liverpool.

Max King from Waterfoot, a former student at All Saints Roman Catholic High School achieved A* in Sociology, A in Religious Studies, A in Psychology. Max will read Business Management at the University of Liverpool.

Jack Lord, 18, from Hebden Bridge, a former pupil at Calder High School achieved A* in Economics, A in Business, A in Mathematics. Jack will read Business, Acounting and Finance at the University of Liverpool.

Alfie Whitham from Todmorden, a former student at Todmorden High School achieved A* in Mathematics, A in Computer Science, A in Art and Design: Graphic Communication. Alfie will read Computer Science at the University of Leeds.

Joshua Pease from Burnley, achieved A* in Sociology, A* in English Language, B in Politics. He will be reading Journalism at the University of Salford.

Imaan Yasmeen from Burnley, a former pupil at Sir John Thursby achieved A* in English Language and Literature, A* in Sociology, B in Politics. Imaan will read Health and Social Care at the University of Central Lancashire.

Felix Colohan from Rossendale, a former Student at The Valley Leadership Academy achieved A* in Law, A in Politics, A in Economics. Felix will read Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Lancaster University.

Millie Stables from Burnley, a former Ssudent at Ss John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School achieved A* in Psychology, A in Law, A in Biology. Millie will read Law at the University of York.

Kathryn Robinson from Trawden, a former Ssudent at Park High, achieved A* in English Language, A in English Literature, A in History. Will read History at Newcastle University.

Evie Sieczkowsk, from Great Harwood, achieved A* in Biology, A in English Literature, A in Chemistry. Evie will read Biochemistry at the University of Edinburgh.