Burnley's 5 state secondary schools ranked by attendance - and why it matters

Attendance can have a big impact come exam season ✍

The secondary school GCSE and A Level exam season is now in full swing

A recent report found attendance could have a big impact on the grades pupils get

But official figures show 1 in 5 pupils are ‘persistently absent’ from class

Absence rates vary across Burnley’s local secondary schools

It likely comes as no surprise to parents that regular attendance is vital for young people to make the most of their education.

This year’s secondary school exam season is now well underway, and a recent Department for Education report showed just how much absences throughout the school year can add up when it comes to how well pupils do. Those who attended school nearly every day in Year 11 were almost twice as likely to achieve a Grade 5 in their English and Maths GCSEs, it found, compared to those who only attended 90 to 95% of the time. This means that missing just 10 days of school cuts the likelihood of getting a strong pass by around 50%.

But the Government’s latest absence figures, for the full 2023/24 school year, suggest the country’s attendance rates leave a lot to be desired. The overall absence rate - or the percentage of half-days missed for all pupils - still lingers stubbornly above pre-pandemic levels. One in five pupils were also labelled ‘persistently absent’ from class, nearly double the pre-pandemic figure.

Using this data, we’ve taken a look at how state-funded secondary schools in the Burnley area compare when it comes to pupils missing class for any reason, excluding private and special schools. Here are the area’s 5 schools, from those with the lowest overall absence rates, to those with the highest:

Absence rates vary across Burnley's five state secondary schools | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock/Google)

Burnley’s secondary schools ranked by attendance

1. Sir John Thursby Community College

At the top of the list, with the lowest absence rate (and therefore the highest attendance rate) in Burnley is Sir John Thursby, a local authority-maintained secondary school. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a low overall absence rate of just 8.94%.

2. Burnley High School

This is a secondary free school in the Habergham area. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 10.15%.

Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College, in Burnley | (Image: Google Street View)

3. Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College

Blessed Trinity is a Catholic secondary academy. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 10.96%.

4. Shuttleworth College

Shuttleworth is a local authority-maintained secondary school, in the Padiham area. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an overall absence rate of 11.77%.

Unity College, in Burnley | (Image: Google Street View)

5. Unity College

Rounding out the list is Unity College, a local authority-maintained secondary school. In the 2023/24 school year, it had the highest overall absence rate in Burnley - at 13.75%.

