The lawyer-turned-football coach said she was honoured to be at the ceremony, and urged all attendees to dream big and work hard.

“It’s an honour to celebrate the achievements of our future leaders, artists, scholars, musicians and more who have demonstrated resilience, hard work and courage.

Burnley FC’s head of women’s football Lola Ogunbote with pupils from Blessed Trinity RC College

“Their challenge is now to strive for greatness and they all have the potential to do this.

“They can go out and make a positive difference in the world.

“They need to dream big and work hard, seize opportunities and reach for the stars and believe in their own ability as their journey is just beginning.”

Awards were presented to pupils in Years 7-10 with Certificates of Commendation for Assessment Grades and Merits.

Full attendance Awards were also given out while Year 10 pupils received their Subject Awards.

Special prizes were presented for Contribution to College Life to Imogen Shaw, in Year 7, Year 8 Chloe Marsden, Year 9 Maisie Heuer and Year 10 Wayes Ifitkhar.

Awards for Receiving the Most Merits were handed out to Year 7 Sam Rushton, Year 8 Alix Dillon, Year 9 Louka-May Payne and Year 10 Haley Consolacion.

The Work Skills prize was awarded to Jack Mortimer, while the Specialist College Sports Award was presented to Li-Bau Stowell who is a goalkeeper at Preston North End’s Academy.

The Contribution to Community Award went to Gabriella Kudzinowski while the Sarah-Marie Foulds Memorial Trophy for Contribution to College Faith Life was awarded to Lily Howarth, who is a Mission Leader, reads Masses and helps with charity events.

The Roger Barlow Endeavour Award was given to Ginny Clarkin while the Sporting Commitment Award, in memory of Mick Ennis, was won by long jumper Erika Corns.

Headteacher Deborah Williams said: “It’s always a pleasure to celebrate such success and achievements. We are proud of our young people who go above and beyond every day in school.