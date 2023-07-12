Rupert Gatty, founder and chief executive of the UK’s largest specialist in temperature-controlled light commercial vehicles, was speaking after it was confirmed that one of its units was completely destroyed in Thursday’s fire at Farrington Place.

He said: “Following the fire that destroyed one of our two manufacturing premises, CoolKit is looking for vacant premises in Burnley or nearby that would be suitable for building our renowned refrigerated van conversions.

“The business is looking for 30,000 to 60,000 square feet, ideally with significant parking for our workforce of approximately 100 staff and with several acres of adjacent land for parking our stock of vans securely, and a three-phase mains supply.

Fire blazes at CoolKit in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“Thanks to a robust response from our employees, contractors and leadership team here at CoolKit we have been able to remain operational throughout this period, but early occupation of additional premises will help to ensure we are able to fulfil our full order book and continue on our growth trajectory.”

“Please contact me on [email protected] if you are able to help.”

Eight fire crews were called to the blaze at the CoolKit premises on the Rossendale Road industrial estate.

CoolKit recently announced it was launching a recruitment drive following a significant period of growth which saw a record order intake worth more than £20m. last year.