Blessed Trinity bowled over by new cricket gear
Presley is currently starring in Freddie Flintoff’s third series of ‘Field of Dreams’ and he nominated Blessed Trinity to receive equipment on his behalf.
The school have received around £2000 worth of cricket bats, pads, helmets and more from Hunts County Bats.
Presley said: “Freddie gave me an opportunity and I want to give it to others. Thanks to Hunts County Bats for giving £2000 worth of equipment to Blessed Trinity and hopefully putting cricket firmly back on the curriculum.”
PE teacher and Head of Year 7 and Transition John Kelly said: “It's wonderful to see one of our ex-pupils, Presley, receive so much positive feedback regarding how he conducted himself on the TV show 'Field of Dreams'.
“I was proud to be Presley's Head of Year and his PE teacher during his time at Blessed Trinity. He was always a popular, bubbly, well-liked character.
“The fact that he remembers how much this school helped him, and the fact he wants to give something back in recognition for that, is amazing.
“The show has clearly had a profound impact on him and he wants our current and future pupils to benefit from his experience on the show.
“I think that says a lot about who he is as a person.
“As well as thanking Presley, I would also like to thanks Freddie Flintoff and also Steve from Hunts County Bats for supplying us with this incredible cricket equipment which will be used throughout all year groups. It will make a big difference to our PE department.”