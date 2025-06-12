Blessed Trinity Awards Evening

Former Head Boy Kasom Shah was the special guest at Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College’s Year 7-10 Awards Evening at St Mary’s RC Church.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kasom talked to the parents and pupils about his life after Blessed Trinity, where he was a scholar at Accrington Stanley Football Club, before going on to work in their Community Trust and their Academy.

Kasom talked about the setbacks he had faced and how his time at Blessed Trinity had taught him resilience and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I really enjoyed going back to Blessed Trinity as the guest speaker. It’s clear that all the staff are working hard to provide the best opportunities for the pupils there.

Kasom Shah with award winners

“It was brilliant to see so many amazing young people being recognised for their efforts. I’m sure many of them will go on to do great things.”

Kasom presented Certificates for Commendation for Most Progress, For Highest Attainment and Form Merits for Years 7-10.

Awards were presented for Full Attendance and Punctuality Award from Years 7-10 while top performers in Year 10 received their individual Subject Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the specialist awards, the Contribution to College Life Award was presented to Year 7 Archie Cross who, in an incredible act of kindness, used his birthday money to buy more than 200 tins of food for Burnley’s food bank and supported the school’s Set for Success Programme.

Kasom Shah with award winners

His teacher said: “Archie is a bundle of enthusiasm. He has been a tremendous help to the school chaplain in leading and promoting the Catholic ethos of the school. He regularly reads at assemblies, masses and services in front of his peers.”

In Year 8 the Contribution to College Life Award was presented to Mia Quimpo who amassed more than 1700 merits and has been part of extra-curricular Music since Year 7, taking part in the school’s Christmas Concert, last year’s production ‘High School Musical’ and this year she has a main part in ‘Grease.’

In Year 9, the award was given to well-mannered and hard-working pupil, Ayowande Popoola who has been a big part of extra-curricular activities in the Music Department, highlighting his dedication to learning and his contribution to the wider school community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Year 10, George Riley collected the award. George is a regular volunteer and has read numerous times in Mass, services and assemblies. He has shown great leadership in leading efforts to fundraise and promote the Catholic ethos of the school. He puts his heart and soul into everything he does and seizes any opportunity he is given.

Kasom Shah with Blessed Trinity head teacher Mrs Williams alongside the senior prefects

The Work Skills award was presented to the resilient and hard-working Noor Shaffi. Noor quietly gets on with his work with a large degree on independence..

The Specialist College Sports Award was presented to Sam Scott, a talented sports performer in a range of sports including football and cross country. Sam has represented Lancashire at football.

The Specialist College Humanities Award was awarded to Thomas Barnett, who has shown excellence in both Geography and History and is on course to achieve high GCSE grades in both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Contribution to the Community Award was presented to Dawud Islam, who is a representative of his local youth council. Dawud uses his platform to support, guide and ensure young people are heard in the local community and within the school community, participating in local events and charity work.

Kasom Shah and Head Teacher Deborah Williams with award winners

Grace Huang was awarded the Sarah Marie Foulds Memorial Trophy for Contribution to Faith Life. Grace is a dedicated and selfless advocate for the school. She attends as many clubs and groups as she possibly can and always gives 100% to everything she does.

The Rodger Barlow Endeavour Award was presented to Chloe Marsdon who has shown a quiet determination and always strives do her best, academically whilst looking after those around her.

The Sporting Commitment Award, in memory of Mick Ennis, was given to Maxwell Ellis.

This award recognises his commitment to school sport through leadership and coaching.

He is a qualified football referee and has successfully refereed school games.