A talented ten-year-old was chosen from hundreds of entries for Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson’s annual Christmas card competition.

This year’s winning design, by 10-year-old Ramona Brennan from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Barnoldswick was chosen from hundreds of fantastic entries from more than 20 primary schools throughout the area.

The design will be re-produced on the front of Mr Stephenson’s official Christmas card which goes to thousands of people including lots of local businesses, fellow MPs, the Prime Minister and even, His Majesty the King.

The competition has this year been generously sponsored by Silentnight as well as Barnfield Construction, with excellent prizes on offer for the winner, and the two runners-up who were Annabelle Jackson (10) from Park Primary School, Colne and Evie Whitehead (8) from Roughlee Church of England Primary School.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson with Ramona Brennan

Mr Stephenson visited all three schools during December to present the lucky and talented winners with their prizes. He also took the winning design to show to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Mr Stephenson said: “My thanks to this year’s sponsors, Silentnight and Barnfield Construction, which mean there were some really excellent prizes on offer.