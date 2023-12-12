Barnoldswick schoolgirl wins Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson's Christmas card competition
and live on Freeview channel 276
This year’s winning design, by 10-year-old Ramona Brennan from St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Barnoldswick was chosen from hundreds of fantastic entries from more than 20 primary schools throughout the area.
The design will be re-produced on the front of Mr Stephenson’s official Christmas card which goes to thousands of people including lots of local businesses, fellow MPs, the Prime Minister and even, His Majesty the King.
The competition has this year been generously sponsored by Silentnight as well as Barnfield Construction, with excellent prizes on offer for the winner, and the two runners-up who were Annabelle Jackson (10) from Park Primary School, Colne and Evie Whitehead (8) from Roughlee Church of England Primary School.
Mr Stephenson visited all three schools during December to present the lucky and talented winners with their prizes. He also took the winning design to show to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Mr Stephenson said: “My thanks to this year’s sponsors, Silentnight and Barnfield Construction, which mean there were some really excellent prizes on offer.
“Each year I receive hundreds of brilliant designs from school children across the whole of Pendle and this year hasn’t disappointed! It was difficult to pick a winner from the fantastic entries and would like to thank all those that put in the time and effort to enter. I hope the finished card will bring plenty of festive cheer to those receiving it.”