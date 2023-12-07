News you can trust since 1877
Gear up for Clitheroe Young Farmers Club annual Christmas Tractor Run in Ribble Valley

Clitheroe Young Farmers Club is busy preparing for its annual Christmas Tractor Run.
By Dominic Collis
Published 7th Dec 2023, 13:34 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 13:34 GMT
More than 100 tractors covered in festive decorations and lights will be convoying around the Ribble Valley on Sunday, December 17th, this year trialling a new route.

Organisers are hoping to beat last year’s total of 130 tractors taking part, with the new route heading over the nick of Pendle, weather permitting, whcih will hopefully be seen for miles.

The Clitheroe Young Farmers Club is preparing for its annual charity Christmas Tractor Run
Organiser Meg Goring said: “The tractor run will start from the outskirts of Clitheroe making its way through the surrounding villages, and Clitheroe town centre at 7-30pm. Hopefully the tractor run can raise some money for two amazing charities, close to the club’s hearts, The UK Sepsis Trust and Clitheroe YFC. More information can be found on our club Facebook page Clitheroe Young Farmers Club.

“This free family event is a great way to gear up for Christmas at a very expensive time of year.”

