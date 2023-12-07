Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 100 tractors covered in festive decorations and lights will be convoying around the Ribble Valley on Sunday, December 17th, this year trialling a new route.

Organisers are hoping to beat last year’s total of 130 tractors taking part, with the new route heading over the nick of Pendle, weather permitting, whcih will hopefully be seen for miles.

The Clitheroe Young Farmers Club is preparing for its annual charity Christmas Tractor Run

Organiser Meg Goring said: “The tractor run will start from the outskirts of Clitheroe making its way through the surrounding villages, and Clitheroe town centre at 7-30pm. Hopefully the tractor run can raise some money for two amazing charities, close to the club’s hearts, The UK Sepsis Trust and Clitheroe YFC. More information can be found on our club Facebook page Clitheroe Young Farmers Club.