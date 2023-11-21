Barnoldswick and Earby Rotary Club donate crocus bulbs to West Craven High School as part of End Polio Now campaign
The bulbs had been bought by Barnoldswick and Earby Rotary Club and will herald spring when the flowers are due to appear on edging grass across the road from the school.
The resulting blooms will be purple in colour, which will symbolise Rotary International's campaign to eradicate polio worldwide.
Rotarian Peter Daykin said: “A mass immunisation programme continues among at risk-youngsters to protect them from polio, which can result in paralysis or a fatal infection.
“The programme has been successful with only a handful of cases occurring at present in Afghanistan and Pakistan. So Rotary's aim is to ‘End Polio Now’.”
“And the campaign goes on.”
All donations are matched 2:1 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, tripling the impact of donations.
Rotary is an international community that brings together leaders who step up to take on the world’s toughest challenges, locally and globally.