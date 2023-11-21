Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The bulbs had been bought by Barnoldswick and Earby Rotary Club and will herald spring when the flowers are due to appear on edging grass across the road from the school.

The resulting blooms will be purple in colour, which will symbolise Rotary International's campaign to eradicate polio worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotarian Peter Daykin said: “A mass immunisation programme continues among at risk-youngsters to protect them from polio, which can result in paralysis or a fatal infection.

Rotarians and students planted crocus bulbs outside West Craven High School in Barnoldswick as part of polio campaign

“The programme has been successful with only a handful of cases occurring at present in Afghanistan and Pakistan. So Rotary's aim is to ‘End Polio Now’.”

“And the campaign goes on.”

All donations are matched 2:1 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, tripling the impact of donations.