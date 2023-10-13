News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea

BAE funding brings wind turbine project to life for Pendle Primary Academy children

Children at Pendle Primary Academy have completed an exciting wind turbine project as part of a BAE funded Inspired Learning Primary 3D Printing programme.
By Dominic Collis
Published 13th Oct 2023, 14:20 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 14:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As part of the project, a member of staff at Pendle Primary Academy received a day’s CPD training in the use of the 3D printing technology, followed by a half term loan of an Ultimaker 2+ Connect 3D printer which enabled the school to run 3D printing projects with its children.

Dr Tom Cousins, a Year 6 teacher at Pendle Primary Academy, introduced the school’s children to the technology and ran a wind turbine project with them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They began by creating a drawing on the basic principles of a wind turbine before creating a paper prototype using card and straws. They then used cardboard and electrical components to get an LED to light up through wind power. From these prototypes, they were able to use the 3D printer to print out one of their designs and adapt and improve it based on their findings.

Most Popular
Children at Pendle Primary Academy have completed an exciting wind turbine project as part of a BAE funded Inspired Learning Primary 3D Printing programmeChildren at Pendle Primary Academy have completed an exciting wind turbine project as part of a BAE funded Inspired Learning Primary 3D Printing programme
Children at Pendle Primary Academy have completed an exciting wind turbine project as part of a BAE funded Inspired Learning Primary 3D Printing programme
Read More
Former Barclays Bank in Padiham given new lease of life for The Cobra's Den Boxi...

Dr Cousins said: “Having the ability to realise something in 3D space is vital for young children, as sometimes ideas and concepts are quite abstract when presented in more traditional forms. The introduction of the 3D printer sparked interest and real-world outcomes for the children.

“The wind turbine project using the 3D printer allowed us to bring several parts of our curriculum to life. They used their knowledge of sustainable energy from Geography, learnt about how electrical current is created in Science and used their Design and Technology skills to design and create their prototypes.”