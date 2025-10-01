All the Lancashire schools and teachers hailed at prestigious Educate Awards 2025

The Educate Awards 2025 shortlist has been announced and it features schools, teachers and an educational trust from Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are the Educate Awards?

In partnership with ASL Group, the Educate Awards is the biggest and most prestigious celebration of education in the North West.

The event brings together schools, colleges and multi academy trusts from Cheshire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Merseyside to recognise their achievements in an unforgettable way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its fourteenth year, the Educate Awards features 21 categories, shining a spotlight on every aspect of education, from sport and the arts to literacy, careers, and the environment.

The shortlist, revealed on Tuesday, 30 September via the Educate Awards’ social channels. celebrates inspirational teachers, dedicated support staff and visionary leadership teams, who continue to make a lasting difference in their school communities.

A scene from a previous Educate Awards | submit

Which Lancashire schools/trusts/teachers have been shortlisted this year?

Endeavour Learning Trust, based in Chorley, has been shortlisted for Most Inspirational Multi Academy Trust.

Marton Primary Academy & Nursery in Blackpool has been shortlisted for Outstanding SEND Provision in Mainstream School.

Ormskirk School has been shortlisted in the Outstanding Arts in Secondary School category.

Stuart Hide from Runshaw College, based in Leyland, has been shortlisted for Teacher of the Year.

Accrington St Christopher's CE High School in Accrington has been shortlisted for Lord Frank Field Community Partnership Award

The Hollins, Accrington has been shortlisted for the WOW Recognition Award

When will they find out if they have won?

The shortlist will discover if they are winners on Friday, 14 November, at the glittering Educate Awards ceremony, hosted at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.

The Educate Awards promises a spectacular evening, featuring show-stopping live performances from schools across the region, a three-course gala dinner, and the highly anticipated awards ceremony itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has been said about the awards?

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “Congratulations to Stuart Hide and Endeavour Learning Trust on being shortlisted for this year’s Educate Awards.

“Each year, we are blown away by the incredible work taking place across the region, and 2025 has been no exception. This year’s shortlist is a true reflection of the innovation and dedication shown by senior leadership teams, teachers and support staff.

“The standard of entries has been outstanding, and we can’t wait to roll out the red carpet in November to celebrate the remarkable achievements of all our finalists.”

“A huge thank you to our partner, ASL Group, and to our valued associate sponsors for supporting this year’s event. Their backing ensures we can continue to deliver a truly special celebration of education, and without them, the Educate Awards simply would not be possible.”

Read More All the new Ofsted ratings handed out to schools from across Lancashire

Who else is up for an Educate Award?

The official 2025 shortlist:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Impactful Communications Award, sponsored by CPMM Media Group

Maghull High School, Sefton

St Edward's College, Liverpool

St John Bosco Arts College, Liverpool

Outstanding Commitment to the Environment & Sustainability

Hope Academy, St Helens

Prospect House Specialist Support Primary School, Manchester

The Academy of St Nicholas, Liverpool

Careers & Enterprise Award, sponsored by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Careers Hub

Birkenhead Sixth Form College, Wirral

Kew Woods Primary School, Sefton

St Francis Xavier's Catholic Academy, Liverpool

Wirral Grammar School for Boys, Wirral

Outstanding SEND Provision in Mainstream School, sponsored by SENDSCOPE

Marton Primary Academy & Nursery, Blackpool

Our Lady and St Swithin's Catholic Primary School

Whitefield Primary School, Liverpool

School Library of the Year

Our Lady of Compassion RC Primary School, Sefton

St Hilda's CE High School, Liverpool

St Mary's Catholic Junior Academy, St Helens

Outstanding Commitment to STEM, sponsored by All About STEM

The Mosslands School, Wirral

Whitefield Primary School, Liverpool

Wright Robinson College, Manchester

Outstanding Arts in Primary School

Banks Road Primary School, Liverpool

Our Lady of Compassion RC Primary School, Sefton

St Peter's CE Primary School, Bolton

Outstanding Arts in Secondary School

Meols Cop High School, Sefton

Ormskirk School, West Lancashire

St John Bosco Arts College, Liverpool

West Kirby Grammar School, Wirral

Lord Frank Field Community Partnership Award

Accrington St Christopher's CE High School, Accrington

Burnley High School, Burnley

Maghull High School, Sefton

Tottington High School, Bury

Mental Health & Wellbeing Award

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chantlers Primary School, Bury

Locking Stumps Community Primary School, Warrington

Standish Community High School, Wigan

Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Primary School, sponsored by LSSP

Cherry Tree Primary School, Bolton

Netherton Moss Primary School, Sefton

Rowan Tree Primary School, Wigan

Rushbrook Primary Academy, Manchester

Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Secondary School

Cardinal Langley RC High School, Rochdale

Maghull High School, Sefton

St James' Catholic High School, Stockport

Leadership Team of the Year

Archbishop Blanch School, Liverpool

Ascent Autism Specialist College, St Helens

Chantlers Primary School, Bury

Churchtown Primary School, Sefton

Teacher of the Year, sponsored by CER

Christina McArdle from St Damian's RC Science College, Tameside

Corie Higgins from Stockport Academy, Stockport

Sam Harvey from Rainford High, St Helens

Stuart Hide from Runshaw College, Leyland

School Support Star of the Year, sponsored by SupplyWell

Karen Elcombe from Our Lady of Compassion RC Primary School, Sefton

Karla Taylor from SEE (Oldham) CIC, Oldham

Kellie Tisdale from The Birkenhead Park School, Wirral

Sam Cookson from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Primary School, Sefton

Most Inspirational Multi Academy Trust, sponsored by Satis Education

BePART Educational Trust, Wirral

Endeavour Learning Trust, Lancashire

The People's Learning Trust, Liverpool

Most Inspirational Specialist School

Abbot's Lea School, Liverpool

Knowsley Central Primary School, Knowsley

SEE (Oldham) CIC, Oldham

The Pendlebury Centre, Stockport

Most Inspirational Sixth Form & College, sponsored by LJMU

Ascent Autism Specialist College, St Helens

Birkenhead Sixth Form College, Wirral

Winstanley College, Wigan

Most Inspirational Secondary School

Burnage Academy for Boys, Manchester

Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School, Liverpool

St Edward's College, Liverpool

Most Inspirational Primary School, sponsored by Angel Solutions

Churchtown Primary School, Sefton

St Elizabeth's Catholic Primary School, Sefton

St Peter's CE Primary School, Bolton

WOW Recognition Award, sponsored by ASL Group

Green Fold School, Bolton

Hillside High School, Sefton

The Hollins, Accrington

More information about the Educate Awards can be found here.