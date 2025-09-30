Schools can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/college requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the 12 schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

*Independent schools do not feature & this figure is correct as of September 29.

Lancashire Ofsteds September Take a look at all the new Ofsted ratings handed out to schools from across Lancashire

Winmarleigh Church of England Primary School (Winmarleigh) Report published Sept 8 following an inspection on June 24. Ungraded inspection suggests may not be good anymore. Highlights: pupiils are happy & eager to learn; ambitious curriculum; wide range of trips. Improvements needed: expectations for pupils' achievement; checks on learning; support for SEND. Previous inspection: Good.

Newchurch St Mary's Primary School (Burnley) Report published Sept 8 following an inspection on June 24. Deemed as having maintained good standards. Highlights: e safe, calm and nurturing environment; pupils behave & achieve well; ambitious & engaging curriculum. Improvements needed: assessment strategies. Previous inspection: Good.

Corpus Christi Catholic High School (Preston) Report published Sept 10 following an inspection on July 8-9. Classed as outstanding for all categories. Highlights: welcoming school community; pupil's behave & achieve very well; meticulously designed curriculums. Improvements needed: N/A. Previous inspection: Good.