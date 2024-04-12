Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Active Cycles is a community hub in Accrington delivered by the charity Active Lancashire, which works with a number of partners to collect and refurbish bicycles to prevent them from ending up in landfills.

In total, Active Cycles donated seven bicycles, six helmets, and six bike vouchers to Brunshaw Primary School, to help all students access bikeability learning sessions even if they do not have their own bikes.

Kevin Kay, PE Coordinator at the school, said: “We are grateful for these donations from Active Cycles. This will greatly benefit students who may not otherwise have access to a bike, providing all students with the opportunity to learn how to safely take part in cycling as a healthy and fun outdoor activity. This initiative aligns with our school's commitment to promoting physical fitness and wellbeing amongst all of our students.”

(Adults) L – Michelle Grimes, Project Lead at Active Cycles, C – Dr Amanda Thornton, Active Lancashire Board Lead for Health and Wellbeing, R – Mr Clough, Sports Coach at Brunshaw Primary School with students and their donated bikes from Active Seconds.

In addition to the donation, Active Cycles is set to open a temporary pop-up bike shop in Burnley at the Charter Walk shopping centre in partnership with Burnley Leisure and Culture. For seven weeks, their recycled bikes will be available to purchase from just £25 for a child’s bike, further supporting the accessibility and affordability of cycling locally.

Michelle Grimes, project lead at Active Cycles, emphasized the importance of ensuring accessibility to bikes for all children, saying: “At Active Cycles, we believe that every child should have the opportunity to experience the joy of cycling. Through our partnership with Brunshaw Primary School and the low cost bikes that will soon be available at our Burnley shop, we aim to make cycling accessible to all young people in the area, including those from families who may face financial barriers.”