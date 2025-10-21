'A success for Burnley': Ofsted grades high school 'Outstanding'

A Burnley school has made the town proud after being graded as “Outstanding” by Ofsted.

Inspectors visited Olive High in Shorey Bank last month, awarding it “Outstanding” in the following categories: overall effectiveness; quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; and leadership and management.

Ofsted praised the “impressive and ambitious curriculum” of Olive High, a girls’ school for 11 to 16-year-olds, and said it “supports pupils exceptionally well”.

It added that pupils “achieve noteworthy success and are superbly well prepared for their future lives.” It also noted that “pupils engage in a range of social action projects and take concrete action to make their local community and wider world a better place.”

Olive High School in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, leader of Burnley Borough Council, praised the school.

He said: “I want to offer my heartfelt congratulations to the pupils, staff, leadership, and governors at Olive High School in Burnley on achieving an Outstanding rating from Ofsted.

“This is not just a success for the school, it’s a success for Burnley, for education, and for our community.

“The Ofsted report could not have been more glowing. Inspectors described Olive High as ‘an inspirational place for pupils to study’ and said ‘the impact on pupils is transformational.’

"They found that ‘attendance is high because pupils find their learning irresistible,’ and that ‘pupils’ behaviour is exemplary.’

“These are powerful words, and rightly so. They reflect the incredible dedication, vision and effort that go into creating a place where young people not only learn but thrive.

“What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that both the boys’ and girls’ schools on the site have now been rated Outstanding. This is a truly fantastic achievement for the school community and a shining example of what can be accomplished through dedication, unity, and high aspirations.

“Headteacher Dr Hanif summed up this moment beautifully, saying: ‘The leadership team at Olive High are incredibly humbled and honoured to be able to provide an Outstanding institution to some of the most deprived families in our community. Our teachers and students, past and present, are a testament to the OLIVE way and our vision to provide excellence in education.

“With two Ofsted-rated Outstanding schools, this is an incredible opportunity for the community and for Burnley to showcase the very best of education that the town has to offer. We hope that as leaders, we are able to further our zeal and passion to give back to our historically deprived community.”

Coun. Anwar added: “Olive High’s success shows what can be achieved when ambition, faith, and community come together with a shared belief in the power of education. It also serves as inspiration for every young person in Burnley and is proof that excellence can flourish right here in our town.

“To the pupils who make the school what it is, the teachers whose passion shines through, and the families who support them every step of the way, thank you and congratulations.

“You have made Burnley proud.”

You can read the full Ofsted report here - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/27/144816