Graduates leading special project to help address Burnley’s suicide rates

Six Burnley graduates are running a special project to help address the town’s suicide rates.

Jess Chung, Alex Edmondson, Jonny Carney-Stott, Georgia Hargreaves, Hannah Kay, and Laura Kennaugh have created A Seat to Speak as part of Burnley Bondholders’ leadership programme with UCLan.

Five bright and colourful benches, sponsored by Burnley businesses, will be placed in the following locations over the coming months: Padiham Road, Charter Walk, outside Burnley Youth Theatre, outside Dovestone Gardens, and Manchester Road on the junction with Nelson.

Burnley’s suicide rate (17.8 per 100,000 people) was higher than the national average (10.9) last year, according to Samaritans' stats. The benches are therefore designed to spark conversations about mental health and make it less of a taboo topic to help prevent people from reaching a crisis point.

The first Seat to Speak was unveiled at Life Church, Burnley. Photo by ©Andy Ford

Jess said: “We recognised through research and our own experience that mental health and suicide in Burnley are at a high.

“We wanted to support vulnerable people, so we came up with a preventative measure to help them before they got to a crisis point.

“The benches are an invitation, a conversation-starter. They’re potentially life-saving, and they’re helping to create a kinder, stronger, more supportive community in Burnley.

“We want to get awareness out there about what they are.”

Burnley Bondholders' Future Leaders at their graduation at Life Church. Photo by ©Andy Ford

Speaking about the support received from businesses, Jess added: “I think it’s really cool that everyone cares about Burnley and wants the town to engage in what is an ongoing issue.”

The first bench was unveiled at the group’s graduation last month.