A fruitful time ahead for Cherry Fold Community Primary School pupils with their new orchard!

Children at Cherry Fold Community Primary are becoming a Force for Nature in their community this spring by planting a new orchard in their school grounds in addition to a hedgerow pack.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cherry Fold Community Primary received the hedgerow and orchard packs from The Tree Council’s Young Tree Champions initiative. The scheme, which offers a suite of training and exclusive access to events and competitions as well as free trees and hedgerow packs to schools around the country, is inspiring teachers and pupils to get outdoors, reconnect with, learn, share and care for trees and nature to tackle the climate and nature crises.

They planted five fruit trees and 100 hedging whips in their school grounds on Tuesday 4th February. The trees included apple, pear and plum trees, all provided for free as part of The Tree Council’s Young Tree Champions scheme, alongside full guidance and support on planting and caring for the young trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planting a fantastic new school orchard will help students reconnect with nature and each other, and give them an opportunity to spend time outdoors, making themselves and their school environment healthier.

Even the rain failed to dampen the enthusiasm of our future arborists!

Chloe Moretta, Headteacher at Cherry Fold Community Primary School, said: "Thanks to the Young Tree Champions programme, our pupils have had the chance to roll up their sleeves, dig in, and experience the joy of nurturing nature firsthand! These wonderful fruit trees will be a lasting gift to our school, and it's been incredible to see the children’s excitement as they take part in planting. They’re not just growing trees—they’re growing as environmental stewards. Our Young Tree Champions truly live up to their name: a Force For Nature!"

The Young Tree Champions project is organised by The Tree Council. This project has been made possible with thanks to our programme partner M&G plc. To find out more visit https://youngtreechampions.org/

About The Tree Council

The Tree Council is a national charity (number 279000) and membership organisation which brings everyone together with a shared mission to care for trees and our planet’s future. They inspire and empower organisations, government, communities and individuals with the knowledge and tools to create positive, lasting change at a national and local level. They are helped in their work by thousands of volunteer Tree Wardens and a growing force of Young Tree Champions. For more information about their work, visit www.treecouncil.org.uk

Teamwork was the key to planting 100 hedging whips!

About the Young Tree Champions programme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young Tree Champions helps teachers and children grow their passion and take their knowledge and skills to the next level. Through Young Tree Champions schools gain exclusive access to a National Force For Nature network and news bulletins, be kept up to date with training opportunities, competitions and be able to view and post on our school stories, a great way of staying connected with other schools (and being inspired by them). Our Young Tree Champions programme offers a suite of free training, free resources including wildlife-enhancing and carbon-storing tree packs to help students connect, learn, share and care for trees and nature. The Young Tree Champions project is organised by The Tree Council. This project has been made possible with thanks to our programme partner M&G plc. To find out more visit https://youngtreechampions.org/