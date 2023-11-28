21 Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley reception class pictures from 2009
We’ve rustled up another batch of old school starter snaps to mark the publication of our class of 2023.
By John Deehan
Published 28th Nov 2023, 13:37 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 13:37 GMT
This week’s gallery takes us all the way back to 2009 – when Owen Coyle was in charge of the Clarets and Barack Obama was being sworn in as the 44th president of the United States.
If you would like to take a look at this year’s gallery of reception class photos, part one can be found here, part two here, and the conclusion of the trilogy here.
