News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Ribble Valley reception class school starters 2023

September brought plenty of smiles (and maybe a few tears) to households across the country as children made their first steps in the world of education.
By John Deehan
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 10:23 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 10:24 GMT

To celebrate this milestone moment, our photographer visited primary schools throughout the area to capture youngsters’ first days.

If you would like to take a look at our Burnley and Pendle school starter photos, volume one can be found here, while volume two is here.

Barrow URC Primary School

1. Ribble Valley School Starters 2023

Barrow URC Primary School Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Pendle Primary School 1RL, Clitheroe

2. Ribble Valley School Starters 2023

Pendle Primary School 1RL, Clitheroe Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Pendle Primary School RZ, Clitheroe

3. Ribble Valley School Starters 2023

Pendle Primary School RZ, Clitheroe Photo: NA

Photo Sales
St Joseph's, Hurst Green

4. Ribble Valley School Starters 2023

St Joseph's, Hurst Green Photo: NA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Ribble ValleyBurnleyPendle