Ribble Valley reception class school starters 2023
September brought plenty of smiles (and maybe a few tears) to households across the country as children made their first steps in the world of education.
By John Deehan
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 10:23 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 10:24 GMT
To celebrate this milestone moment, our photographer visited primary schools throughout the area to capture youngsters’ first days.
If you would like to take a look at our Burnley and Pendle school starter photos, volume one can be found here, while volume two is here.
1 / 3