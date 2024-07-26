Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The One Show has been axed from the BBC schedule in a major shake-up from the broadcaster, leaving the presenters to say heartfelt goodbyes to their audience.

Executives have decided to remove the popular evening show for the next few weeks to make room for the 2024 Olympic Games. Typically airing at 7pm each weekday, the show is hosted by Alex Jones, Roman Kemp, Jermaine Jenas, and Ronan Keating.

Starting today, the show will be on a break. US pop star Katy Perry, their last guest, was interrupted while sharing a story as the episode ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcing the hiatus until mid-August, Kemp said: “Thanks so much to Katy Perry. Enjoy the Olympics, see you on the August 12.”

The popular BBC show has been running for two decades - but has now been taken off air (Photo by Getty Images) | Getty Images

As the credits started to roll, Jones added: “Bye, have a nice summer.”

This is not the first time The One Show has been disrupted by sports events this summer. Earlier this month, it was off the air for a week due to the BBC's continuous coverage of Wimbledon 2024.