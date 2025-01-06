Where is Stormy? Still missing from Nelson, Lancashire.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At 6.40am on Monday the 9th December 2024 Stormy disappeared. After weeks of searching there have still been no confirmed sightings and it is believed that someone may have taken her.

Stormy is a female black and white cat with distinctive facial markings. Her ears, nose, chin, back and tail are all black and she has a white moustache and white vertical line through her left eye. She also has a white chest and paws and she’s polydactyl, meaning she has extra toes that look like thumbs.

She is a very timid girl who is very easily frightened by people, cars and loud noises and would never leave the area directly around her home. Searches of the streets and local park has been conducted day and night as well as other areas where there were potential sightings, but so far, no leads.

Her posts can be found on Facebook, YouTube and X by searching #BringStormyHome or joining her group http://www.facebook.com/groups/pendlecats. There are also posters up around the local area and many people have received leaflets though their letterboxes.

As the weather continues to get colder, I can only hope that she has managed to find somewhere warm and safe and is able to take care of herself until she is found.

I am asking everyone that reads this to please do their part to help out. She could be anywhere so please check everywhere that a cat could possibly hide or shelter, including all outbuildings such as sheds, garages, outhouses, greenhouses, under decking etc. Check any security, doorbell or vehicle cameras regularly for any sign of her and share her posts and videos with friends, family and neighbours, especially those who don’t have social media.

Her family misses her terribly. If you have seen her or have any information about her disappearance please come forward. Any clue could be the one that finds her. Maybe you have seen a neighbour recently take a cat in? Please double check.

If you have her or know who has her, please bring her home or safe surrender her to a vet. Her microchip information is up to date so as soon as she is in safe hands she will be returned home.

Many pets disappear each day and only by working together as a community can we increase the chances of getting them home.

To contact me please text 07592938981 and if you see her, please try to get a photo or video. Unfortunately, I cannot accept phone calls from private numbers due to a number of hurtful prank calls. There is a reward for her safe return.

A big thank you to everyone who has helped so far. The more attention she gets the more likely she is to be found. Please don’t give up on finding my little girl. Let’s find her and bring her home.