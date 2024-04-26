Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 60 guests attended the opening of the new multi-purpose mezzanine room, which can accommodate more physical and theatrical activities while offering more room hire opportunities.

The Whalley Old Grammar School was awarded £35,000 in funding last spring by developer Laurus Homes, part of L&Q, alongside Lovell Homes, who are working in partnership to deliver the Whalley Manor development just outside the village centre. The grant, along with additional donations by Lancashire Environmental Fund and The National Lottery, allowed the community centre to convert what was previously unused roof space into a second room for residents and groups to hire and utilise.

Terry Hill, chairman at the Whalley Old Grammar School Community Centre, said: “Since winning the Community Gold Award last year which gave us the means to start this project, we are now proud to have this fantastic new space that provides a multipurpose room for the whole Whalley Community to enjoy.”

The Whalley Old Grammar School was awarded £35,000 in funding last spring by developer Laurus Homes, part of L&Q, alongside Lovell Homes

The Community Investment Fund by Laurus Homes, now part of L&Q, and Lovell Homes, provides community-based organisations with an opportunity to access grant funding for activities that will further support their local community.

Ben Townsend, new business director for the North West at L&Q, said: “Investing in local communities is something that has always been a priority for L&Q, and we’re thrilled to be in a position to support projects such as this much-needed, multi-use community space. The turn-out of the opening is testament to the popularity of the Old Grammar School and the variety of classes now on offer.”

Whalley Sports Club was also awarded funding to transform its changing facilities to encourage a more diverse and inclusive membership, while Whalley in Bloom, a community group that undertakes general gardening and planting tasks around the village, also received a significant donation. Winners of the funding were voted for by the community.

