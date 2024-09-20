West Craven students’ work published in mini fiction anthology
The students, who are now in Year 8, entered the Young Writers Misson Chaos competition at the end of the last school year and have now received their certificates of merit whilst they wait for their work to appear in print.
West Craven High School Principal, Mr Bates said: “What a fantastic achievement for so many of our students to now be able to say they have had work published in a book.
"The students had up to 100 words to write their thrilling mini sagas on the theme of chaos. We can’t wait to receive the printed copies and enjoy reading our students’ creative masterpieces.”
