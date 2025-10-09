Vertu Motors has stepped in to support Rosegrove Football Club after a second break-in in just a few months left its café destroyed and its grassroots football programme for children under threat.

The latest incident saw thieves smash a hole in the wall of the club’s pavilion café at its Queens Park ground, stealing everything from a defibrillator and medical supplies to spare kit, cutlery, and even the contents of the fridge – including drinks and tomato sauce. The café, which also served as a storage hub, has been forced to close, cutting off a vital source of income for the club.

Rosegrove FC runs 35 teams from Under-5 to Under-16 and keeps its subscription fees low to ensure football is accessible as possible for everyone in the community. The café plays a key role in helping the club continue to operate, generating much needed funds to keep costs down for families.

Michael Cain, chairman of Rosegrove FC, and Rebecca Lyle from Vertu Land Rover Nelson

After hearing about the incident, Robert Forrester, the CEO of the UK’s fourth largest dealership group, Vertu – and Burnley FC season ticket holder – contacted the club on behalf of the group to provide a £500 donation through the nearby Nelson Land Rover dealership to aid its recovery.

Robert Forrester said: “Rosegrove is the kind of club that holds a community together. What they’ve built is remarkable, and it’s deeply upsetting to see them targeted like this – not once, but twice. We hope our support helps them get back on their feet and reminds them that people care.”

Robert’s personal experience of grassroots football in the area inspired the donation. He added: “My dad ran a youth team close by, Pendle School Boys, in the 1970s, so I understand just how vital clubs like Rosegrove are to local people. We don’t want them to be dispirited and hope our support will help the club to bounce back stronger than ever.

“I’m a season ticket holder at Burnley, and Vertu is a sponsor of the club, so we are committed to supporting football in the area. I believe in the power of the game to bring people together and create a sense of community in a way that nothing else can.”

Michael Cain, chairman of Rosegrove FC, said the donation had lifted spirits during what had been a difficult time for the club and the people involved there: “It’s hard to put into words how disappointing it is to be targeted like this, especially when we’re a club that works with hundreds of children and families in the area. We’re not a business with deep pockets; we run on passion, volunteers, and the kindness of others. To have our café wrecked and everything taken – including our defibrillator – was a real blow.

“But the support we’ve had from Vertu, other grassroots clubs, and people in the community has been incredible. It’s reminded me why we do this. It’s given me the encouragement to keep going, and to make sure the kids still have somewhere to play, learn and grow.”