Councillors have been urged to approve the knocking down of a heritage-listed Burnley school so new homes can be built on the site.

Burnley’s development control committee has been recommended to approve the demolition of Wood Top C Of E Primary in Cambridge Street, Burnley, and the redevelopment of the site when it meets tonight.

Built in 1837 in the Gothic revival style the school is Grade II listed. The councillors have been recommended to give listed building consent to the demolition and approve the construction of 39 affordable apartments for persons aged over 55 with 20 conditions with a developer’s contribution in excess of £24,500 despite the objections.

The Wood Top school building in Burnley has been closed since 2000

It is the latest of several plans to redevelop the site. In 2015, an application to Historic England to delist the school was refused despite the poor condition of the building which closed as a school in 2000.

The proposal has been submitted by Hobstones Homes Ltd, part of the Burnley-based social housing provider The Calico Group.

Planning officers’ reports to the committee say: “The application site relates to around 0.35 hectare of land located north of Accrington Road (A679).cThe school building including its forecourt walls, piers, railings and overthrow are grade II listed.cThe railings, wall and gate will remain in situ and fabric from the demolished building used within the scheme where appropriate.

“The applicant has confirmed that anything under 30 units is difficult to stack up financially as rental incomes won’t cover costs. In this area of Burnley property values for sale and rental property are relatively low.

“The site has been actively marketed for two decades as a non-residential development opportunity. In this period no viable proposals have come forward.

“The applicant’s primary business is the delivery of social housing for residents in and around Burnley and as a registered social landlord they have access to grant funding to support the residential development of the site.

“The costs to renovate the school building is estimated to be in excess of £2million. Based on the assessment above it is considered that all reasonable options to renovate the building have been explored and it is adequately demonstrated that it is not viable to renovate the building. The provision of high-quality specialist affordable housing for which there is a demonstrable unmet need is a benefit and a matter that is given significant weight in favour of the proposal. The redevelopment of the site will contribute significantly to the continued regeneration of the South-West Burnley neighbourhood.

“Considerable weight has been given to the harm caused by the loss of the listed building however there are significant benefits of the scheme that will outweigh the harm.”