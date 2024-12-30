VEKA employees raise over £7,000 for Pendleside Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley’s VEKA plc has fundraised thousands of pounds for the local hospice through a variety of creative activities and events.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Employees from window and door supplier, VEKA plc, have raised over £7,000 in 2024 to support the vital work carried out by its chosen charity of the year, Pendleside Hospice.

Team members have washed cars, baked cakes, taken on endurance challenges and even battled it out for a giant sausage roll all in aid of the charity, which provides palliative and end-of-life care for people in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VEKA has also sponsored local charity fundraisers, including the Colne Super Soapbox Challenge and The Great Pendleside Trek, in which enthusiastic employees both took part in the 35-mile challenge and supported fellow trekkers at aid stations located every 5-7 miles across Burnley and Pendle’s stunning countryside.

VEKA employees taking part in charity car wash, for its chosen charity of the year, Pendleside Hospice.

The generosity of VEKA employees throughout the year included personal challenges, sweepstakes and other charitable donations from across the company, bringing the total raised to more than £7000. The funds donated will directly benefit patients and families in the local community.

Neil Evans, Managing Director of VEKA plc said: “Pendleside Hospice provides invaluable care and support to individuals and families during some of the most difficult times in their lives.

“It’s a charity that is close to the hearts of so many of our employees at VEKA and the team has really come together with enthusiasm and generosity to raise much-needed funds for the Hospice, which we hope will help in supporting their mission.”