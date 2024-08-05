Trinity's Travel Talks keeps the sun shining in Clitheroe

By Helen Durrant
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2024, 16:50 BST

Summer may be drawing to a close, but the holiday feeling is sure to continue for many as Trinity’s Travel Talks return for the new season.

Kicking off on Friday, September 13th with Re-visiting Madeira; The Island of Flowers, Steuart and Anita Kellington will open our eyes to this spectacular and varied island, where Europe blends with the tropics.

While most tourists tend to enjoy the popular south of the island, the Kellingtons explored the verdant west, the apparently barren San Laurenco Peninsular, and the high central plateau. They also walked along Levadas and ascended Pico Ruivo, the highest mountain on the island.

As well as visiting churches, they spent time at the famous gardens of Madeira with their many exotic plants and flowers. The talk will be held at 7.30pm on Friday, September 13th at Trinity Methodist Church, Wesleyan Row, Parson Lane, Clitheroe, BB7 1JN.

Famous gardens of Madeira

Admission to the talks is £5 at the door including interval refreshments. All net proceeds are used to enhance the outreach work of the Trinity Hub. (Charity No. 1129609.)

The next Trinity Travel Talk will be Colonsay and Oronsay; Twin jewels of the Hebrides on Friday, October 25th.

