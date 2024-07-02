Trinity marks grand opening of community hub with an Ark Experience

After months of prepping and planning, Trinity Methodist Church, in Clitheroe, marked the grand opening of it's £1 million community hub with an 'Ark Experience' extravaganza...

The church space was packed full of animals of every shape and size, all handmade, and all in a pair!In the run-up to a weekend of celebrations, the sanctuary welcomed schools, a toddler group, Abbeyfield sheltered housing and the Ukrainian homework group.Set around the story of Noah's Ark, visitors explored seven stations where they could engage in activities that addressed questions such as 'how we look after the world'.Every volunteer and visitor to Trinity was encouraged to add a piece to a giant mosaic, aptly named the Tree of Life, to reflect what the hub means to local people.Even the mayoralty came in two by two as both Ribble Valley Mayor, Louise Edge, and Clitheroe Mayor, Donna O'Rourke, attended the weekend event with their consorts.Rev Ian Humphreys and his new best friend Gerald the Giraffe mingled with guests at the monthly Coffee Stop, and renowned Jazz singer Arthur Geldard treated us to a few animal-themed classics.The week of celebration culminated in a special service of dedication on Sunday. A red ribbon, held by children, was officially cut by Jean Rosewarne and Howel Jones and after the service, refreshments were served with cake in the hall, to mark the end of a very special week.