Tribunal Upholds Fine for Electrical Safety Breach in Burnley Rental Property
The case involved a property within the Trinity area of Burnley, which is covered by the Council’s Selective Licensing scheme. During a routine inspection, the landlord was unable to provide a valid Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR)—a legally required certificate that confirms whether the electrics in a property are safe.
When the report was submitted, it revealed a serious lapse in compliance: the property had gone more than two and a half years without a valid electrical safety check. As a result, the Council issued a civil penalty notice of £5,000 under the Electrical Safety Standards in the Private Rented Sector (England) Regulations 2020.
The landlord appealed the penalty, but the Tribunal ruled in favour of the Council and upheld the fine.
Councillor Jack Launer, Burnley Council’s Executive Member for Housing, Health and Culture, said:
“This case sends a clear message that landlords must take their responsibilities seriously. Electrical safety isn’t optional. We will continue to take robust action against those who neglect the safety of their tenants. Everyone deserves a safe and secure place to live.”
Burnley Borough Council continues to monitor and enforce property standards to protect tenants and improve the quality of rented homes throughout the borough.