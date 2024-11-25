Thousands turn out to celebrate Burnley’s spectacular Christmas Lights Switch-On

Burnley’s annual Christmas Lights Switch-On ‘Burnley Believes' proved to be a dazzling success, attracting thousands of visitors to the town centre for a day of festive magic.

Drawing one of the largest crowds to date, this year’s event, organised by Burnley Business Improvement District (BID), saw dozens of performers take to the main stage in St James’s Street, which culminated in the turning on of the lights by the Mayor of Burnley, former Lioness goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis, Burnley FC mascots Bertie and Bella Bee, singer Channy and Burnley’s Ice Cream Twins alongside other performers. Snow cannons fired as the lights turned on in a breath-taking spectacle which officially launching the festive season in Burnley.

The magical lantern parade - led by the incredible Batala Lancaster drummers – saw large scale puppets and members of the community wind their way through the town centre in a magical display, while on the main stage dozens of performers including guitarist Andrew Gilmour, vocalist Jess McGlinchey, Burnley College Performing Arts, Next Level Dance, Ashworth’s Dance Academy, DLN Dance, Scoop and the Burnley Panto Society entertained crowds with live music and dance.

Visitors also enjoyed Christmas-themed Crazy Golf, festive face painting, balloon modelling, a festive trail, letter writing, performances by Punch & Judy, balloon modelling, comedy acts and a Fun Fair.

Laura Diffey, Burnley BID Project Manager said “The Christmas Lights Switch-On is always a highlight of the year for Burnley, and this year was truly exceptional. Seeing the town centre filled with smiles, laughter, and festive joy is a reminder of what makes Burnley so special.

“This event is about bringing people together, and it was wonderful to see our community coming out in such strong numbers to celebrate.”