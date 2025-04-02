Talented Burnley College Learners on Road to WorldSkills Shanghai 2026

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three talented Burnley College Learners are setting out on a journey of a lifetime, in a bid to represent the UK on the international stage at the next WorldSkills Competition. Known as the ‘skills Olympics’, it will be held in Shanghai, China, in September 2026.

The top trio are:

Mackenzie Meeks, who studies Advanced Level Painting and Decorating at Burnley College

Stanley Ingham, who is reading a BA Hons degree in Game Art at Burnley College University Courses

Daniel Wilson, who is a Digital Technology Solutions Degree Apprentice at Safran Nacelles UK.

They have all earned success in national skills competitions WorldSkills UK, held in partnership with Pearson, the world’s lifelong learning company.

Mackenzie, a former pupil at Unity College, Burnley; Stanley, a former pupil at Todmorden High School, and Daniel, a former pupil at St Christopher’s CE High School, will now join an 18-month intensive training programme with the aim to be selected for the team that will represent the UK at WorldSkills Shanghai.

Neil Burrows, Director of Skills, Innovation and Employer Engagement, said:

“Congratulations to Mackenzie, Stanley and Daniel on reaching this stage of the WorldSkills competition: we wish them every success as they work towards their next goal of representing the UK in Shanghai.

“They have shown determination and commitment to achieve this amazing success, qualities which will serve them well as the competition progresses and in their future careers.

“Taking part in regional, national and international competitions is a great way for Burnley College Learners to test their skills and knowledge against the best of the best. It helps bring learning to life and showcases to potential employers the ambition and resilience of our outstanding learners.”

It is the first time China has hosted the prestigious WorldSkills competition. The event will see 1,500 young people travel to Shanghai from over 80 counties to compete in technical skill disciplines from engineering, manufacturing and technology to creative, digital and hospitality in front of an audience of 250,000.

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive of WorldSkills UK said:

“Congratulations to Mackenzie, Stanley and Daniel on being selected for our training programme for WorldSkills Shanghai 2026. With the other members on our programme, they will be developing the right skills to fuel business growth across our economy.

“With WorldSkills being hosted in Shanghai next year, it provides a fantastic platform for us to work closely with China, where we know skills excellence is a priority, to collaborate, innovate and learn from the very best in the world.”