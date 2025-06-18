Signed Liam Gallagher trainers up for grabs to support Nightsafe

A rare opportunity to own a pair of limited-edition Liam Gallagher x Adidas trainers, signed by the artist himself, is now available as part of a campaign to support young people across the region.

Blackburn youth homelessness charity Nightsafe has teamed up with cult fashion retailer Cottontown Vintage to launch a second unique raffle fundraiser, which offers a 1 in 50 chance to win one of the most exclusive pieces of Adidas memorabilia around.

Only 50 people will have the chance to win the rare pair of trainers that have been personally signed by Liam Gallagher for Nightsafe – a gesture that continues his legacy of support, which began in 2022 when he donated shoes to the charity’s young people.

Every ticket sold will directly fund Nightsafe’s vital work, providing emergency shelter, supported housing and tailored support for vulnerable 16 to 25-year-olds across Blackburn with Darwen.

The headline raffle prize – an exclusive pair of Liam Gallagher x Adidas trainers, signed for Nightsafe

With demand rising and funding under pressure, this fundraiser comes at a crucial time for the charity.

Jan Larkin, CEO of Nightsafe, said: “We are facing an incredibly tough year financially. This raffle won’t just raise money, it will help save lives.

“Every ticket bought is a step towards providing safety, warmth and hope for a young person with nowhere else to turn.”

Following the success of the first raffle earlier this month, Nightsafe and Cottontown Vintage are now launching a second - this time including another pair of signed Liam Gallagher trainers, limited-edition posters and a selection of tracksuit tops.

Cottontree Vintage founder Carl Walker, Nightsafe Director of Operations Nicola Roscoe and Nightsafe CEO Jan Larkin

The raffle has been made possible through Nightsafe’s continued collaboration with Cottontown Vintage, whose founder Carl Walker has played a key role in showcasing the signed merchandise and raising awareness for the cause.

“We have always believed in using the shop as a platform for more than just fashion and working with Nightsafe is about putting that belief into action,” said Carl.

“These trainers are special – not just because they’re signed by Liam, but because they’re helping to fund real, urgent support for young people who need it most.”

In addition to entering the raffle, visitors to Cottontown Vintage can also donate clothing to a dedicated donation rail in-store, offering an extra way for customers to support the cause and play a hands-on role in raising funds for Nightsafe.

The raffle goes live on Friday, June 20. Tickets are £20 each and are available on a first-come, first-served basis from Cottontown Vintage, 442 Whalley New Road, Blackburn BB1 9SL.

More information about Nightsafe and their work to tackle youth homelessness can be found at www.nightsafe.org