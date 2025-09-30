Ribble Valley Scooter Rally rolls into Clitheroe

Scooters and their owners from around the country rolled into Clitheroe for the annual Ribble Valley Scooter Rally.

The three day event saw a scooter ride-in and live bands and DJs at venues perform across Clitheroe town centre.

Organisers said the scooter ride-in on the Saturday afternoon was the highlight of the weekend, with the main street closed to traffic. Traders’ stalls in the Rose and Crown car park supplied retro clothing and scooter accessories on the Saturday to visitors.