The call to cut the number of borough council elections is a great way of saving money, but it needs to go further and actually cut the number of councillors representing a ward.

Here in Cliviger and Worsthorne, we have three councillors and a county councillor, all of different political parties, so all with their own agenda.

This costs the tax payer over £50,000 just in yearly allowances and when you have so many people, the usual happens, only one does all the work and the others just take the money and try to grab the praise when election time is due.

The point about having an all-out election process is a good one too, especially when the four year bill is £450,000 and most of the time, it’s the same old has-beens that get in anyway.

As said, no wonder there is apathy among voters. And there should also be scrutiny over how much the already highly-paid council chief executive gets as “the returning officer”.

In most jobs, these days, multi-tasking is the norm, but not it seems in the public sector, where there is a special one-off fee for the returning officer for overseeing the elections.

More and more of our money wasted and all the while as the councillors say there is no money in the pot for services. Yet there is always money for the allowances and extras.

It's time the public sector joined in the “we are all in this together” mantra, the government keeps spouting and an axe is taken to the blatant over spend on so called leaders of democracy.

Why do we need so many over paid chiefs in a town where most people earn a fraction of what these community luvvies claim to do as their duty.

Cut the numbers, allowances and special rates for the bosses and see if there is any real difference in the service the communities receive.

David Innes, Cliviger