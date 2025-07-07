Pendle YES Hub Supports Local Young Person Into Employment and Beyond

Pendle YES Hub, a Youth Employment Support Service run by Active Lancashire in partnership with Pendle Borough Council, Positive Action in the Community (PAC), and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), has played a key role in helping 17-year-old Abdul-Raheem Araf overcome barriers to employment and personal growth.

Abdul was referred to the YES Hub in August 2024 by his work coach, Maymuna, as he navigated uncertainty about his future. Approaching his final year of college, Abdul struggled with low confidence and anxiety over his next steps. His initial goal was to find part-time work, but he was also eager to gain a clearer sense of direction for life after education.

Upon joining the YES Hub, staff quickly recognised the pressure Abdul was under and supported him in accessing NHS mental health drop-in sessions. This was a crucial first step in helping him improve his wellbeing and begin exploring new opportunities.

Abdul gained confidence and employment during his time at the YES Hub

As Abdul began to engage more with the support on offer, he took part in a series of confidence-building activities, including outdoor adventure sessions with Move2Change, indoor climbing sessions at West View Better Health Leisure in Preston, and songwriting workshops with Blaze Arts and rising artist OneDa. A highlight for Abdul was being able to participate in an indoor kayaking session delivered by Worldies CIC at Pendle Wavelengths – an activity he had always wanted to try, but hadn’t previously felt confident enough to do so. Abdul found that the physical activity sessions and wellbeing support offered by the YES Hub, in collaboration with local partner organisations, helped him to reduce stress and gain a clearer sense of direction for his future, whilst connecting with other young people facing similar challenges.

Abdul added, “I’ve been supported in many ways, and it’s really helped build my confidence. The YES Hub’s outdoor activities have given me some mental stability and provided a helpful distraction from anxiety. I also attended their counselling sessions, which were great when I needed someone to listen and offer advice.”

Throughout his time at the Hub, Abdul received ongoing guidance from his dedicated work coach, Chris, who adopted a compassionate, no-pressure approach. Chris and Abdul worked together to explore the barriers Abdul had faced to securing employment and, as Abdul’s wellbeing began to grow while accessing the YES Hub’s provision, the pair were able to form a plan for Abdul’s future. Chris supported Abdul in creating a CV and developing interview skills and, in November 2024, Abdul secured part-time employment at Banny’s British Kitchen in Colne. Moreover, through Chris’s no-pressure approach, Abdul has been able to realise his dream of becoming a Paramedic – something he had felt was beyond reach before he accessed the YES Hub’s support.

As Abdul prepares to begin studying Paramedic Sciences, he continues to work part time and attend the YES Hub as a means to destress and socialise with others. This summer, Abdul will visit the Houses of Parliament with Pendle YES Hub, and is planning to attend a variety of the Hub’s summer activity sessions.

Mehvish Ashraf, Youth Engagement Worker at Pendle YES Hub, is delighted with the progress that Abdul has made stating, “Abdul has made the most of the wide range of support available at the YES Hub. It’s been incredible to watch his journey; he has truly grown in confidence and flourished through every opportunity he’s taken on.

“We’re excited to see what the future holds for him, his determination proves that with the right support, anything is possible. We hope that more young people will relate to Abdul’s story and reach out for help and support, whether it be through attending a physical activity session as a way to meet new friends and destress – or by accessing the wide range of mental health and employability support we have on offer here at the YES Hub.”

Pendle YES Hub is open Monday – Friday and is open to anybody aged 16 – 24 living in Pendle and surrounding areas. All of its activities are free of charge and are designed for those of all abilities. For more information on Pendle YES Hub or to access its provision, please email [email protected].