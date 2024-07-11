Pendle Teen Gains Employment Thanks to Local Youth Hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pendle YES Hub, a youth Employment and Skills service based in Nelson, has supported a local teen in gaining employment.

The Hub, which is ran by Active Lancashire in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions, Positive Action in the Community and Pendle Borough Council, provides support for 16–24-year-olds who are Not in Education Employment or Training (NEET).

Haashir Khan, age 18, was referred to the YES Hub by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) in July 2023, after he faced uncertainty about his career options and struggled with confidence and boredom after finishing college. Here, Hashir was introduced to Shunem, a Youth Support Worker at the Hub, and the pair were quickly able to identify the barriers which Haashir faced to employment, crafting a plan to support the teen in achieving his goals.

Haashir engaged with the opportunities available at the Hub, participating in gym and badminton groups, and Empire Fighting Chance boxing sessions. His enthusiasm for self-improvement led him to take part in the Basic Life Saving Skills course and achieve Level 3 Emergency First Aid at Work, both delivered by Lancashire Adult Learning.

Youth Support Worker, Shunem (left) with Haashir (Right)

The Hub’s collaboration with the Prince's Trust and Lancashire Adult Learning played a crucial role in Haashir's journey, enabling him to successfully complete a Digital Marketing course and the Team Programme, which included community projects, residentials, and skills development. His efforts culminated in valuable work experience at Star Print, where he has now secured paid employment. Additionally, Haashir volunteers at Gawthorpe Textiles in his spare time.

Haashir expressed his gratitude, saying, "The Pendle Yes Hub helped a lot when getting employment as it served as the central hub into making connections with the Prince's Trust and Lancashire Adult Learning. While I was unemployed, it helped cure the boredom with some fun activities and courses to bolster my CV as well as the universal credit workers who encouraged me along my journey these past 12 months."

Shunem praised Haashir's dedication, stating, "It has been fantastic to see Haashir utilise the facilities at the Hub and watch him grow in confidence. He was super enthusiastic the whole time, and his hard work really paid off. Haashir's success came from his hard work and dedication."

The Pendle YES Hub will continue to support Haashir as he explores new opportunities for personal and professional growth. His journey is a shining example of how targeted support, and a positive environment can lead to significant achievements.

For more information about the Pendle YES Hub and its programs, please visit ActiveLancashire.org.uk or contact [email protected]