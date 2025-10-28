New state-of-the-art playground for Nelson’s Victoria Park

A new playground has been installed at Victoria Park as part of the Nelson Town Deal project.

The new recreational area, off Carr Road, has been created through the Healthy Town strand of the Town Deal project and will provide both play and fitness equipment for children of all ages.

It has been designed to provide fun, excitement and challenges and replaces the one previously behind the pavilion which was over 15 years old.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, deputy leader of Pendle Borough Council and Nelson Town Deal Board member, said: “I am delighted with the results of this new playground, which includes state-of-the-art equipment and a first for Pendle’s parks – a large Cocowave swing. I hope users will be just as pleased with what we have provided for them and make good use of it.

“This is the fourth and final new playground to be installed with funding from the Nelson Town Deal project, along with two at Walverden Park and one at Marsden Park.”

Coun. Mohammad Hanif, Pendle Borough Council’s portfolio holder for Health and Leisure Services, added: “This new play area will provide local youngsters and visitors with a perfect place to enjoy fresh air, meet with their friends, have fun and exercise at the same time.”

Public consultations were held in 2022 when residents were asked what they would like to see in place of the existing playground; and further input was provided by the Friends of Victoria Park volunteer group.

New family friendly seating and new trees will be added to the scheme over the next few months.