New Landmark business hub ready to take your business to the next level in Burnley
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Over the last few months The Landmark’s beautiful Assembly Hall has been transformed into stunning glass suites, with inclusive rates starting at £79 per week, which includes service charges and utilities.
The fantastic air conditioned environment comes with plenty of natural light, incredible views of St Peter’s Church, plus a lounge and television area.
Also offering cyber secure broadband backed with 5G, access to The Landmark’s Lounge Bar, Monday to Friday (9am – 5pm), discounted meeting room and event space hire, a manned reception, plus much more, this is the exciting third phase of The Landmark’s £2.5m restoration project.
Businesses from various sectors are being invited to sign up for the workspaces on a 12 month term, including from professional and financial services, to creative and tech.
To enquire about The Landmark Suites, email [email protected], call 01282 940 095, or pop into The Landmark to take a closer look on School Lane in Burnley.
Evie Ormerod, Landmark Business Club Manager, said: “We are delighted to announce that our brand new Landmark Suites are now open for business.
“This is a fantastic new facility right here in the heart of Burnley and we would encourage local businesses to come and take a closer look and get a feel for the environment.
“Not only will the Suites offer a great new home for businesses, but the additional features that we offer here including meeting rooms, conference facilities and our collaborative space, makes The Landmark a thriving hub to be a part of.”
‘The Landmark Suites’ will add to an already successful Business Club at The Landmark, including co-working facilities featuring fixed desks and hot desking, meeting rooms, virtual offices, conference facilities and private offices.
Alongside the Business Club, The Landmark’s Great Hall is the go-to destination for conferences, parties, events and weddings. Hosting all life’s occasions including birthday parties, christenings, wakes, family gatherings, school proms, live music and much more.
The Great Hall also boasts the stunning Old Library, which can be utilised as a classic boardroom and upmarket meeting room.
You can learn more about The Landmark Suites, here: https://landmarkburnley.co.uk/suites/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.