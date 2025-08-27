Nelson Food and Drink Festival coming to town in September featuring TikTok star Zaynah Din

The Nelson Food and Drink Festival is set to return to the town centre on Saturday September 6th.

Now firmly established as one of East Lancashire’s most anticipated community events, this year’s festival is expected to draw crowds from across the region.

Headlining the 2025 event is social media sensation and bestselling author Zaynah Din. Known for her vibrant and accessible South Asian-inspired recipes, Zaynah has built an online audience of more than 750,000 followers, with over 8.4 million likes on TikTok alone.

Her popular 30 Days of Ramadan Recipes series helped launch her career from a cupcake side hustle to a bestselling cookbook author, with her debut book Desified becoming an Amazon bestseller.

On the day, Zaynah will take to the cooking demonstration stage three times, kicking off with her signature Chicken Karahi, bursting with bold spices and rich flavour. She’ll also showcase a quick and tasty two-ingredient naan, offering tips for perfecting the texture and flavour with minimal ingredients, before finishing with a vibrant and spicy Chilli Paneer.

Alongside Zaynah’s demos, the festival will feature food, drink, and craft stalls, live entertainment, a trail competition for under 12s and plenty of opportunities to shopLocal. With something for all ages and tastes, the festival continues to celebrate the town’s diverse culinary heritage while spotlighting local producers and talent.

In a major development for 2025, Nelson-based manufacturer Sugden Ltd has been announced as the new main sponsor of the festival, joining Nelson Town Council in supporting the event.

Chris Baldwin, Managing Director at Sugden Ltd, said: “As a company proudly rooted in Nelson, we’re thrilled to be supporting this year’s festival. It’s a brilliant way for us to give back to the community and celebrate everything that makes Nelson such a fantastic place to live and work.”

Nelson Town Council, long-time supporters of the festival, are also partnering with Nelson Football Club and Funda Land for a special giveaway, offering free family tickets as part of the event’s promotional campaign.

Coun. Sughra Bibi, chairperson of Nelson Town Council, said: “This event has grown into something truly special. It’s a brilliant day out for families, friends and food lovers alike. We can’t wait to see the town centre buzzing with people enjoying the amazing atmosphere.”

The festival is free and runs from 10am to 4pm.