Nelson and Colne College Group welcomes new Board members

Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG) has announced the appointment of three distinguished professionals to its Board.

Arif Ahmad, Sarah Applewhite and Darren Hutton join the NCCG board, bringing with them extensive expertise across key sectors including finance, education and digital leadership.

Arif and Darren are former pupils of the College, who have developed highly successful careers since studying with us.

These appointments mark a significant step forward in the Group’s commitment to enhancing its educational impact, improving operational efficiencies, and driving long-term growth.

Arif Ahmad joins the board with a strong background in finance within the private sector. With businesses such as EG Group and Grant Thornton.

With years of experience managing complex financial strategies and overseeing large-scale projects, Arif’s financial acumen will be instrumental in continuing to strengthen the Group's financial planning and sustainability.

Sarah Applewhite, currently Vice Principal at a prominent college in Yorkshire, has a wealth of experience in enhancing quality, learning, and teaching strategies across both higher education and further education sectors. Her expertise will provide valuable insights as NCCG continues to develop its educational programs to meet the evolving needs of students and the wider community.

Darren Hutton brings over 20 years of digital leadership experience from both the private sector, in businesses such as Hippo Digital Ltd, as well as the NHS and Department for Work and Pensions.

As a seasoned expert in leading multidisciplinary teams in tightly regulated environments, Darren's digital innovation and leadership will support NCCG’s efforts to enhance its digital infrastructure and prepare for future technological advancements.

Lisa O’Loughlin, Principal of NCCG, expressed her enthusiasm for the new appointments: "We are delighted to welcome Arif, Sarah and Darren to the NCCG board. Each brings unique and valuable expertise that will help drive our strategic vision forward. Their combined knowledge and experience will be a huge asset as we continue to adapt, grow, and meet the needs of our students and stakeholders."

New board member Sarah Applewhite commented on her appointment: "It’s an honour to join NCCG at such a pivotal time. I look forward to working with the board and the wider team to ensure that the students receive the highest quality education and training possible, and to support initiatives that will continue to strengthen the Group’s impact on the local community."

All three appointments reflect NCCG’s commitment to assembling a diverse and dynamic board that will guide the organisation towards continued excellence and innovation in education.