Nelson and Colne College awarded CyberFirst Gold status

Nelson and Colne College have been awarded the CyberFirst Gold status for delivering excellence in cyber security education by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

This prestigious award acknowledges the college’s excellence in the training of its teachers in industry knowledge and skills, the opportunities it offers students to prepare them for cyber careers, and the way it works with schools to open the door to cyber careers.

The Gold award is the highest standard, and the status is awarded for three years. The rigorous application process evaluated the college’s integration of the quality of CPD, the college's exceptionally high levels of organisational cyber security, commitment to training all learners on cyber security as a life skill, the broad range of cyber enrichment opportunities, and the high-quality activities offered to local schools.

Morag Davis, Group Executive Director – Strategy and Transformation, said: “We are delighted to achieve the CyberFirst Gold status. It evidences our commitment to delivering excellence in cyber security education and to preparing our learners for the exciting career opportunities in cyber, which will be coming to Lancashire with the establishment of National Cyber Force.

“We are excited to build on these achievements over the next three years, providing even more opportunities and support for our current and future students and employers in the ever-evolving sector of digital technology and cybersecurity.”

The award was presented at Old Trafford, where Morag Davis accepted the certificate on behalf of the college.

The College – which is amongst the country’s best results in Digital T levels - also prides itself on delivering enrichment activities such as robotics and work placements abroad, with learners progressing directly into competitive careers with their industry placement employers.

Nelson and Colne College is also preparing to open several Industry Innovation Hubs in the new academic year – including a digital hub – which will further galvanise the links between students and local businesses. They will offer a minimum of 35 hours work experience in Lancashire businesses – strengthening the partnerships between students and employers.

The College also boasts industry expert tutors who are constantly developing their knowledge and skills to keep up to date with the fast pace of industry practice in cyber.

Looking to the future, the College plans to expand its suite of high-quality digital qualifications for school leavers, adults and apprentices, including a new T Level in Cyber Security.