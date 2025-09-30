Local hero raises £2,787 for Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund

The community is celebrating the incredible achievement of local hero Phillip Smith, who has raised an outstanding £2,787 for the Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund after completing a gruelling ultra marathon.

On 19th July, Phillip set off from the historic Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland and ran continuously for 24 hours, covering over 100 miles before finishing at the iconic Edinburgh Castle in Scotland.

Despite facing torrential rain and the exhausting challenge of running through the night, Phillip never once thought about giving up. Reflecting on the experience, he said:

“The weather was the worst part – heavy, constant rain – and running through the night was tiring, but I couldn’t give up as I knew how much these children needed this money. I wanted to do the run for a special cause, and I know how much the funds will mean to this charity.”

Phillip at the finish line

The Georgia Fourie Butterfly Fund, which supports children with disabilities and learning difficulties, has expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Phillip for his dedication and determination. The money raised will make a real difference in improving the lives of the children and families the charity works with.

On behalf of the community and the charity, thank you, Phillip, for going the extra mile – and many more – for such a worthy cause.