Burnley Council has officially reopened the Holcombe Drive play area following significant improvements.

The upgraded play area was unveiled in a special ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local residents, councillors and community campaigners.

Leader of the council, Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, and representative councillors for the Bank Hall ward, Coun. Lubna Khan and Coun. Sehrish Lone, held the ribbon while local resident Alistair Hurst had the honour of cutting it.

Local resident Alistair Hurst cuts the ribbon to officially reopen Holcombe Drive play area

Alistair Hurst, whose home overlooks the play area, played a key role in campaigning for the much-needed upgrades alongside fellow residents.

Coun. Jack Launer, Burnley Council Executive member for housing, health & culture, said: “This is a fantastic transformation that will make a real difference for local children and families. Holcombe Drive Play Area is now a much more welcoming and enjoyable space, and it’s great to see the community come together to make this happen.”

The improvements have been funded by Burnley Council and the upgrades include modern play equipment including a wide slide with infill steps to improve accessibility, new safety surfacing, new swings and a basket swing, new zip line on the grass to ensure children of all abilities can enjoy the space. The council is also aiming to improve the drainage on this site, particularly to improve the grassed area.