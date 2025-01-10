Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five schemes aimed at improving private rented accommodation in parts of Burnley and Padiham will be recommended to Burnley Council’s executive for approval this month starting in April 2025.

The extension of selective licensing areas covering around 3,700 private rented properties in Trinity, Queensgate, Gannow, Daneshouse and Stoneyholme and a new area in Padiham follows a 10-week consultation involving residents, private landlords, managing agents and other interested parties.

The council continue to operate selective licensing in the borough as part of a wider regeneration strategy for the areas. The aim is to support landlords and tenants and improve housing management in the private rented sector to help tackle issues such as falling house prices, anti-social behaviour, and poor property condition.

While the Council prefer to support landlords through training days, landlord evenings and voluntary accreditation to improve standards, they also have a proven track record of successful civil penalty and prosecution action. Sending a clear message that Council will not tolerate those poor landlords that continually flaunt the legislation.

Further Selective licensing schemes in Burnley and Padiham

The selective licensing schemes will help to address the problems associated with low demand by compelling those landlords that are not operating to minimum required standards to improve the management practices and the condition of their properties.

Councillor Jack Launer, Executive Member for Housing, Health & Culture, stated, "Private renters deserve to live in safe and decent accommodation. While many private rental properties in the borough are well-managed, there are still instances where homes lack gas or electrical certificates, have no heating, are plagued with damp and mold, or are missing smoke detectors. Selective licensing plays a crucial role in tackling these problems."