Further Selective licensing schemes in Burnley and Padiham

Five schemes aimed at improving private rented accommodation in parts of Burnley and Padiham will be recommended to Burnley Council’s executive for approval this month

The extension of selective licensing areas covering around 3,700 private rented properties in Trinity, Queensgate, Gannow Daneshouse and Stoneyholme and a new area in Padiham follows a 10-week consultation involving residents, private landlords, managing agents and other interested parties.

The council continue to operate selective licensing in the borough as part of a wider regeneration strategy for the areas. The aim is to support landlords and tenants and improve housing management in the private rented sector to help tackle issues such as falling house prices, anti-social behaviour, and poor property condition.

While the Council prefer to support landlords through training days, landlord evenings and voluntary accreditation to improve standards, they also have a proven track record of successful civil penalty and prosecution action. Sending a clear message that the Council will not tolerate those poor landlords that continually flaunt the legislation.

A report to the executive said that the four areas that are being proposed for another five years have all seen improvements, there are however still private rented properties that are of poor condition and poorly managed, contributing to low housing demand.

The Council are proposing a new area in Padiham because there is evidence to suggest that the area is suffering low demand for housing. When compared to the borough averages this area has higher numbers of private rented properties, poor energy efficiency ratings, poorer property conditions, lower house prices and more long-term empty homes.

Selective licensing will help to address the problems associated with low demand by compelling those landlords that are not operating to minimum required standards to improve the management practices and the condition of their properties.

Councillor Jack Launer Executive Member for Housing, Health & Culture said:

“People renting privately have a right to expect a decent standard of accommodation. Many of the private rented properties in the borough are well-managed, but we still find properties with no gas or electrical certificates, homes with no heating, full of damp and mould, or homes with no smoke detectors, selective licensing ensures that these issues are addressed”.