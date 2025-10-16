Foulridge Social Club ‘Ladies That Can’ raise thousands for Pendleside Hospice and other charities

A small but determined group of ‘Ladies That Can’ have been been quietly raising thousands of pounds for charities over the course of the year.

The special group of ladies – Jodie, Becky, Andrea, Ange, Roseanne, and Sharon – meet at Foulridge Social Club where they have organised several social fund-raising events throughout the year.

The latest was the club’s first ever Gentleman’s Day, which proved to be an outstanding success, and raised an impressive £2,000 in support of Pendleside Hospice.

Following the event, a kind gentleman generously donated his winnings, and a thoughtful lady added to the contribution, bringing the total to £1,800. Foulridge Social Club then donated an additional £200, proudly taking the final amount raised to a fantastic £2,000 for the hospice.

The event saw excellent attendance and record takings behind the bar. Special thanks were extended to Ella and Lily, who worked tirelessly throughout the day.

Additional support came from Joanne, Lucy, and Lindsay, who provided excellent table service, and Sasha, the singer who entertained guests and had everyone on their feet.

A spokesperson for Foulridge Social Club said: “We are absolutely delighted with the success of our first Gents’ Day and the generosity shown by everyone involved. Pendleside Hospice is a cause close to many of our hearts, and we’re proud to have raised such a fantastic amount. A huge thank you to everyone who contributed in any way to make the day so special.”

Businesses who supported the occasion included Fabello’s Restaurant, Hare and Hounds, David Ingham and Son Butchers, Bombay Lounge, Christian Smith Hairdressing, Hair Boutique, Boyce’s Barrel, Key Plus Security, Preston’s Café, and Diane’s Catering.