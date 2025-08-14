Excitement builds as North-West prepares for Women's Rugby World Cup action

In the heart of the North-West, Manchester is set to host four Women’s Rugby World Cup matches at the Salford Community Stadium in the coming weeks.

The tournament, taking place between August 22nd and September 27th, is set to be a generational moment for women’s rugby, with it expected to become the most viewed women’s rugby event of all time.

More than 330,000 tickets have already been sold for the tournament nationwide, over twice the number for the previous tournament in New Zealand, and tickets are still available for Manchester’s matches.

Fixtures

Women's Rugby World Cup trophy

Saturday 23rd August: Australia vs Samoa (Kick-off: 12pm)

Saturday 23rd August: Scotland vs Wales (Kick-off: 2.45pm)

Saturday 30th August: Canada vs Wales (Kick-off: 12pm)

Saturday 30th August: Scotland vs Fiji (Kick-off: 2.45pm)

It’s set to be a spectacle like no other with inspiring personalities that will resonate with a wide demographic, whilst the tournament will play a central role in shaping positive perceptions of women’s sport at all levels of the game, championing gender equity, and enriching local communities.

With 60% of the 400,000 tickets nationwide under £25, alongside friendly kick-off times at the weekends, it is the most accessible Rugby World Cup ever organised and embodies rugby’s inclusive nature.

To make sure you don’t miss out, tickets are still available on general sale at tickets.rugbyworldcup.com. For the latest tournament updates and fixture details, visit rugbyworldcup.com/2025.