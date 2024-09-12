Enchanting charity partnership between Ohana Party & Events and local children’s charity CANW

The first event to commence their commitment to the charity was their ‘Once Upon A Royal Ball’ held at the Mecure Dunkenhalgh Hotel and Spa; a venue fit for a little Prince or Princess, in which £5000 was proudly donated to the charity for their work with children and young people.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ohana means family and that’s why this Performing Arts company have chosen to partner with Child Action Northwest (CANW). A charity who believe that ‘everybody deserves the chance to reach their potential, achieve their dreams and fulfil their aspirations.’

Managing Director of Ohana Party and Events, Katie Smith, said: “Ohana really does mean family, and we have chosen the perfect charity; Child Action Northwest. With their incredible dedication, hard work and family focus, we are so proud to be able to donate and help children grow and become the Superheroes of our stories.”

In addition to this spell bounding amount, the charity received invitations for many of their Young Carers and Fostering families to attend the ‘Royal Ball’. The imagination and detail that went into this experience made for many a beguiling moment which left the children enchanted. From the exquisitely performed songs and dances of the Princesses to the ‘Bibbity Bobbity Boutique’ where each child received Royal attention from the fairies; which included their own personal crowning and special mini makeover. The themed treats were delectable and the children praised the event for weeks afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charity Cheque Presentation

Georgia Murphy, Fundraising & Events Lead of CANW said: “We are delighted to be partnered with such a beautiful organisation as Ohana. Their values are very similar to our own and their generosity to our work and our young people has been truly heart warming to be a part of. We’re excited to be included in their future plans and are grateful for the continued support of Katie and her team at Ohana.”

With this donation CANW can continue to support children, adults and families across the North West, ensuring that when life presents difficult circumstances CANW can be there every step of the way to make sure they get the support they need.

Tickets are on sale for their ‘Halloween Spooktacular’ and can be bought: www.tickettailor.com/events/ohanapartyandevents1

To find out more about becoming a charity champion with Child Action Northwest or fundraising on their please call Georgia Murphy on 07462 696266 or email [email protected].