Centenarian celebration at The Manor House, Chatburn: Thelma Mercer turns 100

Friday 17th October marked a truly special milestone at The Manor House, Chatburn, as resident Thelma Mercer celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family, friends, staff, and local dignitaries.

The day began in style as Thelma had her hair done specially for the occasion before opening a flurry of birthday cards, including a personal message from King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and a letter of congratulations from her local MP.

The morning’s celebrations featured live entertainment from Margit and Janet, who performed a wonderful mix of light classical music and singalongs on cello and keyboard which Thelma thoroughly enjoyed. The atmosphere was filled with smiles, music, and laughter — the perfect start to a centenary celebration.

In the afternoon, Thelma’s family joined her for sherry and cake, followed by a visit from the Mayor of the Ribble Valley, Councillor Simon O’Rourke, who presented his warm wishes on behalf of the community, gifting her a plant and card. When asked about the secret to a long life, Thelma replied with her trademark humour:

“Walking” her and her late husband walked many miles around the country together.

Later in the day, staff and residents gathered once more to share another cake and sing a heartfelt “Happy Birthday” to Thelma, rounding off a day full of joy and fond memories.

The celebrations continued the following afternoon with a live jazz performance by Thelma’s nephew, Arthur Geldard, whose music filled the home and delighted residents, visitors, and the team alike. His pieces included Moon River, Hello Thelma (instead of Dolly) and The Nightingale sang in Berkeley Square.

Catherine Mellin, Registered Manager at The Manor House, said: “Thelma has been part of our Manor House family for just short of eight years. She is truly a remarkable lady who lives life to the full — keeping her mind active by joining in with our quizzes and always loving any musical entertainment we have. She certainly doesn’t look her age!”

Jackie Higson, Activities Coordinator, added: “It was an absolute privilege to celebrate such an incredible milestone with Thelma. She’s a wonderful lady, full of character and warmth, and it was lovely to see so many people come together to honour her 100 years.”

The event was beautifully captured in photographs, showcasing a joyful celebration that perfectly reflected Thelma’s vibrant spirit and the close-knit community at The Manor House.